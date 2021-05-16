NBW Capital LLC Has $4.96 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 495.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 52,352 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,600,000 after acquiring an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,320 shares of company stock worth $4,030,187. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of BSX opened at $41.55 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

