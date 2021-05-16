NBW Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

NBW Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,387,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $629,948,000 after purchasing an additional 761,170 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $60,911,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 2,460,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,571,000 after purchasing an additional 570,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Shares of EXEL opened at $25.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,538,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.