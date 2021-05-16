NBW Capital LLC Sells 1,606 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,643,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after buying an additional 943,250 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,765,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,167,000 after buying an additional 52,480 shares in the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,274,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,897,000 after buying an additional 1,245,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 75.4% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,380,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,023,000 after buying an additional 1,023,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

MPLX stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 118.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

