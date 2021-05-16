Needham & Company LLC Cuts ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Price Target to $50.00

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.43.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59. ON24 has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 981 shares of company stock worth $50,462.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.