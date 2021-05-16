NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Hits $0.0304 on Top Exchanges

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $60.89 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

