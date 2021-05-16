NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.710-1.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $835 million-$865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $858.11 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NTCT stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. 328,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 91.90, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.