Neutrino USD Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $441.55 million and $13.94 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00089659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.90 or 0.00480893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.74 or 0.00226855 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004989 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00041500 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $525.85 or 0.01149954 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 446,813,135 coins and its circulating supply is 446,812,583 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.