NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.56 Million

Analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will announce sales of $52.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.94 million to $53.50 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $50.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $212.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $208.73 million to $215.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $227.10 million, with estimates ranging from $218.98 million to $234.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE NXRT traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 72,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,951. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Laffer purchased 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.12 per share, for a total transaction of $250,079.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,079.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

