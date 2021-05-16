NFT (NFT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $600,831.00

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. NFT has a market cap of $14.58 million and approximately $600,831.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00088908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00021346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.76 or 0.01107908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00064673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00113756 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00063745 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.