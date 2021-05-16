NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%.

Shares of NICE opened at $228.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $288.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get NICE alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.86.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.