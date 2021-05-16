Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.470-1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nielsen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. 2,000,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,017,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Nielsen has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

