NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will report $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. NIKE reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 198%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $135.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.76 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE has a twelve month low of $84.88 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

