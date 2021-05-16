Northcoast Research Comments on ScanSource, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) – Northcoast Research cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for ScanSource in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

SCSC opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $784.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $34.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

