Northland Securities Increases Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target to $60.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Mimecast from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,711. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,828 shares in the company, valued at $265,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,109,360. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $49,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mimecast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 391,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after buying an additional 18,114 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Mimecast by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

