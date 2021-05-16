Nuggets Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 42.5% lower against the US dollar. Nuggets has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $7,124.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00090993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.06 or 0.00512442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.85 or 0.00231990 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004929 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00041929 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.28 or 0.01182867 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

