Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock.
Shares of Balfour Beatty stock opened at GBX 313 ($4.09) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 310.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 279.26. Balfour Beatty has a 12 month low of GBX 208.60 ($2.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.
About Balfour Beatty
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.
