Numis Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock.

Shares of Balfour Beatty stock opened at GBX 313 ($4.09) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 310.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 279.26. Balfour Beatty has a 12 month low of GBX 208.60 ($2.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, insider Philip Harrison sold 52,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95), for a total transaction of £157,417.50 ($205,666.97).

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

