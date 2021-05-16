NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Position Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUMG. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,130,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,272,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,918,000 after buying an additional 48,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.