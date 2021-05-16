Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

NUVCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Nuvei stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.82.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a unified platform that delivers payments and technology solutions for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

