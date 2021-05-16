NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives $5,273.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,273.20.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $814,468,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,865,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in NVR by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,606,000 after acquiring an additional 36,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NVR by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tikehau Investment Management grew its stake in NVR by 3,279.2% during the 4th quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 12,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,631,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR traded up $23.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4,949.71. The company had a trading volume of 16,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,896. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,905.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,449.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR has a 1 year low of $2,733.00 and a 1 year high of $5,308.48. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $44.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

