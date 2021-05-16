nYFI Achieves Market Capitalization of $356,961.78 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One nYFI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, nYFI has traded down 13% against the US dollar. nYFI has a total market capitalization of $356,961.78 and $489.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00087259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00020410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $507.13 or 0.01080231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00062465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00114091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00062647 BTC.

nYFI Coin Profile

N0031 is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

Buying and Selling nYFI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

