Oak Family Advisors LLC Acquires 5,105 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.5% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

