Oak Family Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $58.03.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.