Oak Family Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Oak Family Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Newmont by 13.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,604,000 after acquiring an additional 202,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,013,000 after acquiring an additional 236,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $191,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $276,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,549,213.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,410 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $70.75 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

