Oak Family Advisors LLC Purchases 455 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $160.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $103.54 and a 52-week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

