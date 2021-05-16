Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 96,471 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,471 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The AES by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in The AES by 625.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in The AES by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 58,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The AES in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The AES in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

AES opened at $25.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The AES’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

