Oak Family Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Oak Family Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HQH opened at $23.48 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

