Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 13,980 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 433.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS opened at $165.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.95. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.70 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.