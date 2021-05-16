Oak Ridge Investments LLC Invests $435,000 in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ambarella by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 56.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ambarella by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,685,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $90.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ambarella in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.