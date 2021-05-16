Oak Ridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 452.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in BlackRock by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in BlackRock by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK opened at $856.87 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $490.52 and a 12-month high of $880.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $806.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $730.21. The company has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

