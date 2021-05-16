Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,938 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $150,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $269.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.21. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

