Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

OMER has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86. Omeros has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omeros news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $188,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $558,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,384. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 363.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth $91,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 460.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

