Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Omnicom Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,789,000 after acquiring an additional 205,342 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,188,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,220,000 after acquiring an additional 232,291 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,301,000 after purchasing an additional 584,810 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 816,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,597,000 after purchasing an additional 127,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $83.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

