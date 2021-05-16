One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%. One Stop Systems updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

One Stop Systems stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. 670,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,767. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $100.47 million, a PE ratio of 135.78 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSS shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised One Stop Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Noble Financial raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

In other news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

