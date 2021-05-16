Opium Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $116.47 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Opium has a market capitalization of $26.91 million and approximately $116.47 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opium has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for $6.47 or 0.00013487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00093442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $251.63 or 0.00524850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.73 or 0.00233060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005049 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.46 or 0.01148168 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $579.88 or 0.01209547 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

