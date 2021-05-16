Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.

OPCH traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 411,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,468. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.17 and a beta of 1.06. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $21.34.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.94.

In other Option Care Health news, CEO John Charles Rademacher bought 10,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,355 shares of company stock worth $219,338. Corporate insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

