OptionRoom (ROOM) One Day Volume Tops $219,241.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $12.29 million and $219,241.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00091655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.54 or 0.00487087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00232464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00041113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $523.04 or 0.01155193 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.