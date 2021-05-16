Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORAN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Orange by 142.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Orange by 355.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Orange by 185.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Orange by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Orange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 0.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Orange has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $13.03.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

