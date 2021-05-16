Orchid 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $51.93 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Orchid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001207 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $216.12 million and approximately $51.93 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orchid has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00088297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00020631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $534.74 or 0.01097956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00064170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00113456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00063830 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

