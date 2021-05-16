OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Hits $0.59

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $210.22 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00086018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.07 or 0.01084148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00063570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00114227 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,413,444 coins. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

