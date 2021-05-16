Ormonde Mining (LON:ORM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.57

Ormonde Mining plc (LON:ORM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Ormonde Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.94 ($0.01), with a volume of 200,012 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £4.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.57.

About Ormonde Mining (LON:ORM)

Ormonde Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Spain and Ireland. It holds interest in the Salamanca and Zamora Gold Projects consisting of 49% interest in three investigation permits in Salamanca province and 44% interest in two investigation permits in Zamora province, western Spain.

