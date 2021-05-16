Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $25.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $286.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.92. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 16.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

