Outfitter Financial LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 170.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 69,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 51,807 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.54. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $78.41.

