Outfitter Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,374 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PDC Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 574,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,568 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 279,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $454,000.

Several research analysts have commented on PDCE shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,355.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,704 shares of company stock worth $2,526,584 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

