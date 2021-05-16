Outfitter Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 129.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,025,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 670,199 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,704,000 after acquiring an additional 653,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,701,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $215.54 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $141.19 and a 12 month high of $219.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

