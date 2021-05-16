Outfitter Financial LLC Sells 5,850 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Outfitter Financial LLC lowered its position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Earthstone Energy worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of ESTE opened at $9.43 on Friday. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $740.71 million, a PE ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 2.90.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

