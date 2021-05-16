Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Posts Earnings Results

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OVID stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.86. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Ovid Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.