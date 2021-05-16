Oxen (OXEN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $319,168.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, Oxen has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00002797 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $71.62 million and approximately $319,168.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,227.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,611.64 or 0.07647296 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,184.11 or 0.02507242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $304.37 or 0.00644472 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.84 or 0.00200819 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.60 or 0.00841878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.18 or 0.00644077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.73 or 0.00560549 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,211,153 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

