Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock Position Cut by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC lessened its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Pacira BioSciences accounts for 1.4% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

A number of analysts have commented on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,294,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,461,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,559.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,252,479. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.98. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

