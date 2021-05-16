Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th.

Pan American Silver has increased its dividend payment by 120.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $30.95 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 106.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

