Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PKE opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $299.40 million, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 0.96. Park Aerospace has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $15.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Park Aerospace by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

